Two derailment events brought problems to the operation of the train and subway at the end of this Friday (29) in Rio de Janeiro. According to concessionaires, there are no reports of injuries.

Metrô Rio, the concessionaire that manages the subway, reported on social media that, due to the incident, train circulation on Line 2 was suspended and will only resume at 5am on Saturday (30). The other lines operate normally.

The derailment was between Maracanã and Triagem stations.

On social media, users shared images of the moment when passengers were removed from the train.

In the case of the train, managed by the concessionaire SuperVia, the derailment was near São Francisco Xavier Station. According to images also shared on the internet, the composition knocked down a wall and raised a lot of dust.

User complaints posted on social media have been responded to by SuperVia. “I've been on the train at Central Station for 40 minutes and it doesn't even have a departure date! The train [está] with air conditioning turned off!”, wrote Natalia Araujo.

The dealership responded: “Natalia, good afternoon. Due [a] If a train derails near São Francisco Xavier Station, some trains will remain stopped awaiting circulation orders and clearance to continue their journey.”

The cause of the derailments is being investigated. It was not known whether the incidents may be related to each other. The two incidents were in relatively close locations.