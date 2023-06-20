German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius plans to submit an application to the Bundestag Budget Committee for the purchase of 16,000 artillery ammunition for a total of €118 million over the next two weeks. This was reported on June 19 by the magazine Der Spiegel.

It is noted that the German concern Rheinmetall must supply 155-mm shells for Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers. It is planned to conclude nine contracts.

At present, the Armed Forces of Germany, the publication added, have 20,000 shells with a caliber of 155 mm. In accordance with NATO standards, by 2031 Germany needs to have 230,000 ammunition at its disposal.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during the German Industry Day conference in Berlin that by now the alliance’s arsenals have been depleted. He pointed out that stocks should be restored in the near future not only in Germany, but also in many NATO countries.

At the same time, on June 16, the Die Welt newspaper wrote that Germany is now in a tense monetary situation due to support for Ukraine.

The day before, the director of Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, said that the concern expects to conclude a deal with the German government for the production of ammunition, the amount of which could reach billions of euros. He added that in July it is planned to deliver the first 35 mm shells for Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. Papperger noted that the government has ordered 300,000 cartridges, of which up to 60,000 will be delivered to Ukraine this year.

On June 7, it became known that the German Ministry of Defense instructed Rheinmetall to prepare 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from internal reserves for transportation and further transfer to Ukraine in the coming months. In addition, the German government intends to purchase 66 wheeled armored personnel carriers (APCs) and 110 Leopard tanks for the Ukrainian army.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect the population of Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.