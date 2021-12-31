Federal Supreme Court minister Alexandre de Moraes authorized the opening of an inquiry to investigate licensed deputy Vinícius Gurgel (PL-AP), on suspicion of crimes of passive corruption and money laundering. According to the Attorney General’s Office, there are indications of the parliamentarian’s participation in a scheme of bribes in contracts of the National Department of Infrastructure and Transport (Dnit) in Amapá.

The investigations reached the deputy from the Federal Police’s Operation Toll, which led to the arrest, in June 2019, of the former head of Dnit Fábio Vilarinho and the then superintendent of the agency, Odnaldo de Jesus Oliveira. The two were detained on suspicion of charging payments of up to 5% on the value of Dnit contracts for the maintenance of unpaved roads. Between 2015 and 2019, five terms were signed with BMR Empreendimentos, totaling R$24 million.

Sponsored by Gurgel at Dnit, Vilarinho has held management positions since 2015. He was dismissed by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, in February 2019. As soon as he left office, Vilarinho was housed in Gurgel’s office, where he left four months later , when he was arrested during the PF operation.

According to the investigators, even after his departure, Vilarinho maintained influence over the Dnit and the scheme continued to work, which was confirmed in a complaint by businessman Bruno Manoel Rezende. The whistleblower recorded meetings with Vilarinho and Odnaldo, which were monitored and filmed by the feds. In one of these meetings, according to the investigations, the businessman discusses with Vilarinho the sharing of the scheme’s bribe and the name “Vinícius” is mentioned, which would be a reference to the PL deputy. “There were 25 of him (Odnaldo) and 25 mine. In the same way”, says Vilarinho.

By authorizing the opening of the inquiry, Moraes also requested access to the terms of the entrepreneur’s collaboration. The Attorney General’s Office also asked the Supreme Court to share the businessman’s testimonies.

LICENSE

A graduate of the position, deputy Vinícius Gurgel is active on social networks and usually shares news of the release of amendments, especially those aimed at the health area in Amapá. It also commemorated President Jair Bolsonaro’s affiliation with PL. “Now, in the same acronym, we are going to work on finding a better country for all Brazilians”, he posted on his Instagram profile.

To the state, Gurgel said he was unaware of Odnaldo Oliveira and Bruno Rezende. “I don’t know what Fabio (Vilarinho) did, what he didn’t do, I’m not a father, or a brother, or anything to him. He seemed to me to be a serious person because he was a graduate of Banco do Brasil”, said the deputy.

Asked about the fact that his nominee for the Dnit had been arrested, Gurgel declared that Vilarinho, “if he did, he will have to answer, and the justice will be there for that”. “Each one is responsible for his or her life,” he said.

Wanted, Bruno Rezende did not manifest. The defenses of Fábio Vilarinho and Odnaldo Oliveira were not located by the report. Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

