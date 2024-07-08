Semigin, who sued a SVO veteran, was deprived of his seat on the Council for National Relations

State Duma deputy Gennady Semigin, who sued special military operation (SVO) veteran Yevgeny Rasskazov (Topaz), was deprived of another position – a seat on the council for national relations. This was reported by TASS.

Semigin was removed from his position on the Council for National Relations by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In February 2024, Semigin filed a lawsuit against the former Rasskazov, demanding six million rubles in compensation for insulting his honor, dignity and business reputation.

The reason for the investigation was a publication posted on the website of Patriots of Russia, an organization headed by Semigin. The post talked, in particular, about Russian servicemen who allegedly had to be “kicked onto the battlefield” by the Akhmat battalion. Semigin announced that the post allegedly appeared due to hacking, and Topaz criticized the deputy, not believing his excuses. In mid-April, Semigin was awarded 500 thousand rubles.

After the case received public attention, Semigin was removed from his post as chairman of the State Duma Committee on Nationalities.