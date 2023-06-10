Amauri Ribeiro says that speeches were taken out of context and that he took water and food to the camp for humanitarian reasons

the state representative Amauri Ribeiro (União Brasil-GO) filed a manifestation on the night of Friday (9.jun.2023) at the STF (Federal Supreme Court) asking the Court to reject a “possible request for preventive detention” against him. Here’s the full of the document (6 MB).

The demonstration was in response to news published on the afternoon of the same Friday (June 9), in the newspaper The globe. The text says that the PF (Federal Police) “will ask the STF to arrest a deputy who claimed to have given money to scammers”.

During ordinary session of I claim (Legislative Assembly of Goiás) on Tuesday (6.jun), Ribeiro said that he helped to “bank” camps in the Army barracks, which resulted in the destruction of the buildings of the Three Powers on January 8th.

Watch (1min11s):

“I should be in jail too. […] I helped fund those who were there. You can arrest me, I’m a bandit, I’m a terrorist, I’m a scoundrel, in your view. I helped, brought food, water and money. I camped there and I also stayed at the door because I am a patriot”he declared.

In an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes, Ribeiro again said that he financed the encampments, but denied that he supported the depredations of the headquarters of the Three Powers. According to him, the protesters camped in front of the HQ left the mobilizations on December 31 and did not know about the planning for the demonstrations in the capital.

Former President Supporter Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Amauri Ribeiro said, on October 22, that if Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) won the elections there would be a “civil war” in Brazil. “If I am summoned, I will go out on the street and wield a gun”said at the time.

Read more about the case:

In the statement presented to the Supreme Court, Ribeiro’s defense states that the deputy’s speech “was completely taken out of context”. The lawyers highlighted an excerpt in which he says that the people who camped at the barracks in Goiânia were not bandits and that he took water and food “for humanitarian reasons”. Ribeiro completed stating that he considers “vandals, bandits and delinquents those who participated in the depredations”.

The document addressed to Minister Alexandre de Moraes also mentions that the Constitution of Goiás determines that deputies can only be arrested “in flagrante delicto of non-bailable crime”, which must be confirmed by Alego within 24 hours.

“Having made these explanations, it requires the rejection of any request for preventive detention against the petitioner, as it is unacceptable and unnecessary”, concluded the demonstration.