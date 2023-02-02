Re-elected president of the Chamber says that body should investigate those accused of alleged incitement of the acts of January 8

The elected President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (1st.Feb.2023) that the deputies who extrapolate the conduct “in your way of acting” should be investigated by the Ethics Committee of the House. He stated that the cases of congressmen accused of alleged incitement, on social networks, of acts of vandalism on January 8th will be analyzed by the body.

“QAny parliamentarian who exaggerates in their way of acting and practices acts that are not consistent with how the parliamentary body will respond in the Ethics Council, which is the appropriate way”, he said in an interview with journalists after his re-election was confirmed.

On Sunday (January 29), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), rejected the request to suspend diplomacy and prevent the inauguration of 10 federal and 1 state deputies for alleged incitement of extremist acts (read the names below).

Moraes stated that “possible consequences of conduct” imputed to the deputies must be analyzed by the Board of Ethics of the Chamber. For Lira, the decision was correct.

“The Chamber has an obligation to take a stand on any act that breaches parliamentary decorum. For this, the Ethics Council needs to be provoked. For this, we give the right to full defense. For that, we have to have instructions on the process”said.

Lira reaffirmed that what happened on the 8th of January cannot be repeated: “I treated it very clearly in my speech, which was studied, measured and weighed, to make it clear that intolerance, to make it clear that radical acts, to make it clear that disputes other than ideas will have to be dealt with differently in the Legislative , very focused on what happened on the 8th of January”.

The president of the Chamber also said that his re-election represents a victory for the “convergence” of ideas. He condemned extreme positions.

“The result of the election is that the dialogue converges, the conversation in the middle is better so that we can forward the voting solutions for this next biennium. This will become clear in the plenary votes. More and more extremes will be isolated in politics”, he stated.

The request to stop the deputies from taking office had been filed by lawyers from the Prerogatives Group.

Read below which are the deputies included in the Prerogatives Group application: