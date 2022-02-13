The head of the Meshchansky district of Moscow, Alexander Zakuskin, began receiving death threats on social networks after an attack on a native of Chechnya, who illegally sold sausage. Baza reports this in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that because of the incident, Zakuskin received a call from State Duma deputy from Chechnya Adam Delimkhanov and sharply criticized him. Zakuskin promised to apologize to the woman, but after that he began to receive threats on social networks – unknown persons on social networks threatened to cut off his head.

The official changed his place of residence and wrote a statement to the police.

The incident with a native of Chechnya, which occurred near the mosque on Prospekt Mir, was reported earlier. The deputy kicked a box with sausage 68-year-old Salima Yusuphadzhi and promised to “deport her to her homeland.” After the victim tried to show her passport, Zakuskin sprayed pepper spray in her face. The woman suffered burns to her eyes.

After the incident, an associate of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called the official. He stated that he had no right to treat a woman like that, regardless of her nationality and religion.