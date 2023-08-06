Captain Alberto submitted an application to the commission; parliamentary front asks for information on contingent money

the deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM) called for the Minister of Education to be summoned, Camilo Santana, because of the blockade of part of the ministry’s budget. MEC had R$ 332 million blocked in the contingency released by the federal government on July 28.

“The blockade represents a great loss to education and demonstrates the government’s lack of priority in this area. It is necessary for the Minister to clarify to the National Congress the forecast for unlocking these resources, why education was chosen for this cut and how the affected areas will be”, says the summons request filed by Captain Alberto at the Chamber’s Education Commission on Friday (4.Aug.2023). Here’s the full of the document (101 KB).

Education was the 2nd area most affected by the contingency. It was second only to Health (R$ 452 million). In total, R$ 1.5 billion was blocked from the Federal Budget

Deputy Captain Alberto cites figures from the Open Accounts Association based on data from Siop (Integrated Planning and Budget System) on the areas most affected by the blockade. Here’s the full of the study (569 KB).

Here are the impacted programs and areas and the amounts blocked:

development of Basic Education – R$ 133 million;

university modernization projects – R$51 million;

payment of higher education scholarships – R$50 million;

payment of grants to support Basic Education – R$ 36 million;

support for Basic Education infrastructure – BRL 30 million;

support for the operation of federal higher education institutions – R$ 10 million;

support for the functioning of federal institutions of Professional, Scientific and Technological Education – R$ 9 million;

support for non-federal Higher Education entities – R$ 7 million;

support for the consolidation of federal institutions of Professional, Scientific and Technological Education – R$ 2 million;

Caminho da Escola program – R$ 1 million;

modernization of the Professional and Technological Education systems – R$ 0.5 million.

The Education Commission has a session scheduled for Wednesday (9.Aug).

However, Camilo Santana’s Summons requirement is not in the Schedule to be analyzed by the deputies.

PARLIAMENTARY FRONT REQUESTS INFORMATION

The Joint Parliamentary Front for Education also sent a request for information to the MEC about the blockade. Congressmen want to know what is being done to prevent students from being harmed by the contingency, according to the deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP). Here’s the full of the application (147 KB).

“Our Mixed Parliamentary Front for Education sent a request for information to the Ministry of Education to understand how the contingency of resources that was made affects the different programs of the ministry, as well as what the MEC is doing to avoid that this contingency harms, at the end , our students”, he wrote on his profile. Facebook.