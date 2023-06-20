Simone Marquetto’s proposal (MDB-SP) comes after confusion in the purchase of tickets for concerts by singer Taylor Swift

the federal deputy Simone Marquetto (MDB-SP) filed a bill on Friday (June 16, 2023) in the Chamber of Deputies that establishes that the sale of tickets by money changers is a crime against the popular economy. In the text, the congresswoman proposes the arrest of 1 to 4 yearsin addition to a fine corresponding to 100 times the value of the tickets announced or sold by the exchanger.

Despite not explicitly mentioning it, the proposal mentions concerts by American singer Taylor Swift to be held in São Paulo in November of this year. On the 2nd (12.jun), the also federal deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) activated the MP-SP (Ministério Público de São Paulo) about ticket sales after confusions were registered in the queue to purchase the event.

“There is no lack of examples to demonstrate that the concerns expressed above are correct. The most recent is the case of the sale of concert tickets by an international singer”, said the congresswoman in her justification. Here’s the full of the legislative proposal (428 KB).

The article also seeks to punish those who “facilitate or favor the work of money changers “through the transfer or sale of tickets, by promising an undue advantage or remuneration”with a prison sentence of 1 to 2 years and a fine.

According to the congresswoman, the activity of money changers deprives “the less fortunate” to attend the event of interest. “AND public and notorious exploitation of the Brazilian population by the so-called ‘changers’ in any paid events with the expectation of a large influx of public“, he said.

“On the night of a crowded stadium for concerts, decisive matches or famous teams, as well as during carnival events, money changers and the blows applied by them boldly mark the outside of the stadiums or places of the most sought after artistic and cultural presentations. by the public.”