Zucco will collect signatures after a report shows that 6 cities, with mayors from parties close to the PT, received R$1.4 billion

The federal deputy Zucco (PL-RS) wants to create a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate alleged financial favoritism by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to city halls of 6 cities in São Paulo and Rio. According to the Uolthe money would have come from the federal budget.

The municipalities of Araraquara, Diadema, Mauá and Hortolândia, in São Paulo, as well as Belford Roxo and Cabo Frio, in Rio, would have received R$1.4 billion since the beginning of the PT government, in January 2023. The first 3 have mayors from PT (Workers’ Party). Here is the full of the CPI request (PDF – 78 kB).

The news portal’s report also showed that Lula received mayors in meetings 17 times. In 12 of them, there were representatives from Araraquara, Diadema, Mauá, Belford Roxo, Cabo Frio and Hortolândia.

“The suspicion that public resources are being manipulated to favor certain candidates or parties to the detriment of the equality of the electoral process undermines the population’s confidence in democratic institutions and the electoral system”Zucco declared in the request.

According to the Poder360Zucco will collect the signatures next week, when the deputies will be back in Brasília for a concentrated effort on the activities.

Still according to the UolThe Ministry of Cities approved R$143 million for Araraquara. The mayor of the municipality, Edinho Silva (PT), is a close ally of Lula.

According to the report, the proposal was included in the government system on July 5, 2023. The following day, Lula called the Minister of Cities, Jader Filho. On July 7, the “acceptance” was registered.

CREATION OF A CPI

The Chamber’s rules establish that a CPI can be created with the signature of ⅓ of the deputies, which are, in total, 513. In other words, 171 congressmen need to support the request.

With the signatures, it is up to the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), read the request in plenary and officially create the committee.