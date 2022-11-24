Victoria City.-Luis René Cantú Galván, local deputy and state leader of the PAN in Tamaulipas, faded less than 20 minutes after the session of the State Congress began, which had to be suspended, for which he was transferred to the regional hospital.

Cantú Galván fainted in his seat when his co-religionist, Mon Maron, began presenting an initiative.

We recommend you read:

The incident occurred in the midst of the dispute for control of Congress and the discussion of a package of initiatives sent by the Governor, Américo Villarreal Anaya, in order to reverse the “shield” inherited by former Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca.

The foregoing, coupled with the fact that yesterday Villarreal also accused that last week’s false bomb threats against the legislative building were the product of a plot to prevent these initiatives from being voted on and his intention to recover the majority of Congress for Morena.

We recommend you read:

Given the incident that the PAN member had, the president of the board of directors, the PRI member Alejandra Cárdenas, requested the presence of a cardiologist and declared a recess, to attend to him.

After being transferred to the High Specialty Regional Hospital (HRAE) in Ciudad Victoria, the PAN reported that he is stable and the cardiologist who treated him, Jorge Salinas, reported that Cantú Galván will remain under observation.

“The corresponding action will be taken to guarantee the health of Cantú Galván,” Acción Nacional said in a statement.

By agreement of Congress, Cárdenas announced that the parliamentary activities of the day were canceled and summoned a session for November 30.

We recommend you read:

The session of Tuesday of last week was suspended, after false bomb threats against the headquarters of the State Congress, for which two were scheduled for this Tuesday and Wednesday, the last one suspended due to the state of health of the PAN legislator.