Ciudad Juarez.– Local PAN deputy Marisela Terrazas presented an appeal to the federal Executive, through the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, the National Institute of Anthropology and History and the City Council of Juárez to stop the construction of the bridge on Vicente Guerrero Avenue until a technical review of the project is carried out.

The construction of the bridge, with an investment of 420 million pesos, has generated concerns among various sectors of Juarez society due to its potential impact on the cultural heritage, the environment and the social and economic dynamics of the area, said the legislator.

The project is adjacent to sites such as the Museum of the Revolution on the Border and the Mission of Guadalupe and no prior authorization has been presented for intervention in areas of historical or cultural value, he said.

“It is essential that citizens are fully informed and that their opinions are taken into account when making decisions on projects that directly affect the urban and social fabric of our city,” he said.

The request seeks a technical review of the project that includes aspects of engineering, mobility, cultural heritage, the environment and the social and economic dynamics of the area. It also calls for an environmental impact assessment to be carried out.