The last economic effort should be aimed at attacking and, with the departure of Ballo-Touré (currently on standby), the AC Milan club will opt for an internal solution on the left. Which includes the 2005 Spring

Mark Pasotto

Meanwhile, let’s start from the current number: 30. Thirty like the members of the squad. Too many or correct number? The first is good: Pioli told his managers, and then publicly. On September 1, his working group will have to settle below that figure, also because he doesn’t want “disgruntled players, who have known since Tuesday not to play on Sunday”. As the days go by and the checkered flag at the end of the transfer market approaches, we begin to understand where Milan will – could – still get their hands on the squad, and where instead internal solutions are taking shape.

See also Tatum enchants, the Celtics overwhelm Giannis. Stellar Jokic, Denver flies goals — The left sector of the defense is one of these (right now the priority is to deliver another center forward to the coach). There has been talk for a long time, practically since the beginning of summer, about a new deputy Hernandez. But the goals gradually lost strength. The first name was Rogerio (Sassuolo), who then ended up in Wolfsburg. So attention shifted to Calafiori, which then entered the orbit of Bologna (although there has been a certain stand-by in recent days). Obviously, everything at Milanello depends on the departure of Ballo-Touré. Which, since the beginning of the summer, has seemed obvious and rather easily doable, but which evidently isn’t that simple. The Senegalese international, after two seasons in Hernandez’s shadow, understandably wants a change of scenery, and Werder Bremen are the club to tie the knot with. Except that the Germans are willing to accept him on loan, while Milan would like a permanent transfer. The figures? Four-five million would be fine and would also be useful to use them immediately on the center forward. At the moment the phase is stalled, but the exit of the full-back should materialize in the end. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia: "Aprilia had something more in acceleration"

orientation — And so here is the Rossoneri internal track. A definitive decision has not yet been made, but the orientation is to permanently promote Davide Bartesaghi to the first team, born in 2005 (December) who worked well throughout the summer. One of the Primavera aggregated to see the effect he has, and it was a good effect. Pioli employed him both as a full-back and as a centre-back – Abate, in the recent interview with the Gazzetta, clarified that his role is not yet fully defined -, obtaining comforting answers. In addition to Davide, Florenzi could act on the left in case of need, who in the past – even at Milan – has already played that bracket. Milan, therefore, could make this scenario go well, even starting from an obvious consideration, in observing Theo’s AC Milan curriculum. Look at these numbers: 36, 45, 45 and 45 again. These are Hernandez’s seasonal appearances with the Diavolo. In other words: if he is fine and not disqualified, the others are just picking up the crumbs. See also Claudia López says that Petro confirmed that there will be a Women's League