Deputy Susana Prieto Terrazaspromoter of the reform to reduce the working day to 40 hours, resigned to the bench of Brunette in the Chamber of Deputies because he accused the party of obstacles in approving his initiative.

“The resignation is due to non-compliance by the national president of Morena (Mario Delgado), the coordinator of the bench himself, Ignacio Mier Velasco, with regarding my initiative to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours“, declared the deputy at a press conference.

Deputy Prieto clarified that will not go to any other political party and will maintain her legislative activities, but now as an independent deputy. She also explained that she was part of the Morenista caucus as an outsider, since she is not a member of the party.

Prieto denounces political violence based on gender

The legislator also denounced that it was victim of political violence based on gender by Ignacio Mier, coordinator of the Morena legislators.

The legislator indicated that she had been ratified to be part of the legislative group for one more period, but that in the end this was not the case. And she criticized the fact that the former governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral Jurado, of the PAN, was included in the list of multi-member candidates.

Reform to reduce working hours

“It's been hell for me. Talk to them on the phone and they don't answer me, they turn around when they see me to avoid the fact that I am present. Chasing them, having them annul me (…) and many more humiliations that they have done to me,” said deputy Susana Prieto.

He explained that The initiative became an opinion on April 25 and has tried to push for it to be voted on in plenary.

The now independent deputy assured that His resignation from the bench does not imply that the initiative will stop being voted on.