The State Duma is considering a bill regulating the export of children through the surrogacy procedure. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy during a meeting of the working group on the regulation of surrogacy.

According to the parliamentarian, a bill is being considered, within the framework of which gaps in the current legislation will be eliminated. In particular, a ban on foreigners from buying in Russia children born of surrogate mothers is being worked out.

“More than 700 agencies are involved in the removal of children under surrogacy programs. The annual turnover of this business in child trafficking is billions of euros, ”Tolstoy stressed.

According to the members of the working group, every year thousands of foreign men come to Russia alone and leave the country with a child.

Tolstoy noted that there is no talk of a complete ban on surrogate motherhood.

Earlier, a criminal case was opened in Krasnoyarsk on the fact of trafficking in newborn children. Three citizens of Kazakhstan have concluded an agreement on surrogacy with Chinese citizens.