The government of Moldova, formed by the ruling Action and Solidarity Party, has not coped with the crisis in the country and must resign. He stated this on November 16 in an interview with the radio station Vocea Basarabiei Vlad Batryncha, vice-speaker of the parliament of the republic, who is the executive secretary of the opposition Party of Socialists.

This is how he commented on the information about the change of a number of ministers, which was discussed on November 14 at a meeting with President Maia Sandu.

“The government of Natalia Gavrilitsa cannot cope with the current situation in Moldova, a very weak team that does not have anti-crisis managers,” the politician said.

He recalled that if the Cabinet does not meet the expectations of citizens, it resigns.

“Reshuffles will not lead to any result, there should be a resignation in full force,” he added.

On Monday, the TV-8 channel reported, citing sources, that at a meeting with the President of Moldova, the resignation of the Gavrilitsa Cabinet was discussed, this is demanded by the participants in mass protests.

However, the participants of the meeting denied reports of the cabinet’s resignation, noting that only reshuffles were discussed.

On the same day, the Constitutional Court of Moldova accepted for consideration a request sent by the government to liquidate the opposition Shor party. The judges requested the opinions of the authorities and the Shor party itself, so that the request would be considered objectively.

At the same time, more than a hundred opposition party activists picketed the Chisinau Court of Appeal, demanding the release of people arrested after searches in the Shor offices.

This initiative was made on November 8 by the head of the Ministry of Justice of Moldova, Sergiu Litvinenko. He accused the Shor leadership of illegally financing and promoting the interests of a certain foreign state.

Since September, the party has been holding an indefinite protest action in Chisinau demanding the resignation of the current government. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to record inflation and unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia.