Maariv newspaper quoted Nissim Faturi as saying:Israel will not stop the fighting in Gaza at a certain point. That won't happen. The most important thing is to eliminate Hamas, otherwise we will have more kidnappers.”

When asked about his opinion on American support for Israel and the Joe Biden administration’s desire to end the war, Fattore explained: ““It is important to make clear to the Americans that if they want to visit Israel, they should do so. Let us finish the job, and not stop in the middle.”

He added: “It is important that we do what is good for the people of Israel. We will take into account the Americans, of course. America is a very important friend of Israel, but we have to do what is best for us and protect ourselves.”

He continued: “We cannot stand idly by when children are killed. You do not have to kneel down and surrender to Hamas, that will not happen. What is at stake here is the entire State of Israel.”

Regarding humanitarian supplies to Gaza, the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset stated: “This does not match the language of the terrorists. You do not have to give them anything.”