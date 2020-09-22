new Delhi: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh met 8 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha this morning. All 8 MPs are protesting in the Parliament complex against his suspension in the House. Rajiv Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh took tea for Rajya Sabha MPs. But the suspended MPs refused to drink Harivansh’s tea.

On this Harivansh told the MPs that they have come to meet personally because they are all their allies. But these MPs said that if they want to meet in person, then either come to the house of Harivansh MPs or call the MPs to their house.

#WATCH: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Parliament premises against their suspension from the House. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eF1I5pVbsw – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

MPs sat on a sit-in overnight and sang songs of protest

Due to such a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended these MPs. After this, all 8 suspended MPs sat on a dharna in front of Gandhi idol. The MPs continued to sit on the dharn and sing songs of protest.

The suspended members include Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress, Rajeev Satav of the Congress, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, KK Ragesh of the CPI-M and Elamaram Karim. All the MPs were protesting in the House during the discussion on the Agriculture Bill on Sunday.

CPI (M) leader Elamaram Karim said, “Our voice cannot be suppressed by suspension.” We will be together in their fight with the farmers. The Deputy Chairman has strangled parliamentary procedures yesterday. The suspension of MPs has exposed the cowardly face of the BJP. ”

Against the suspension, Congress, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Samajwadi Party MPs are involved in the dharna, which has “murder of democracy” and “death of Parliament”. Like placards written with slogans.

