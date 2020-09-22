Highlights: Uproar by opposition MPs during passage of agricultural bills on 20 September

Suspended eight MPs sit on dharna in Parliament House premises

Harivansh himself arrived with tea to overcome the MPs’ displeasure

If MPs do not agree, Harivansh will keep fast for a day

Patna / New Delhi

During the discussion on the agrarian reform bill, eight MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha sat on a dharna in front of Gandhi statue for the night. He was suspended by Speaker Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday for creating ruckus and misbehaving with the Deputy Speaker. The deputy chairman himself reached Harivansh on Tuesday morning to meet the MPs who had been protesting since Monday afternoon. He brought a bag with tea for MPs. Harivansh took tea out of his hands and made the MPs drink. He spoke very warmly to the MPs, some of whom were not well behaved on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised this behavior of Harivansh by tweeting. It is also said that the land of Bihar has always been teaching the lesson of democracy to the whole world. PM Modi wrote in a tweet, ‘The land of Bihar had taught democracy to the entire world centuries ago. Today, what Harivansh Ji, who became the representative of democracy from the soil of Bihar, is going to inspire and delight every democracy lover. ‘

The PM wrote in the next tweet, ‘It shows the generosity and greatness of Harivansh ji. What else could be a beautiful message for democracy. I congratulate them a lot for this. ‘

PM Modi further wrote, ‘Everyone saw how they were humiliated in the temple of democracy two days ago, they were attacked and then the same people sat on a dharna against them. But you will be glad that today, Harivansh ji made the same people drink tea from his house in the morning.

Deputy MP Harivansh gave tea to 8 MPs in the morning

Opposition behavior in Rajya Sabha hurt Bihar’s pride: NDA

In Bihar, the top leaders of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday said that the misbehavior with Deputy Speaker Harivansh has hurt the pride of Bihar during the passage of the Agricultural Bills in the Upper House of Parliament and for this The people of the state will give a befitting reply to the opposition parties.

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar said that whatever happened in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday is very wrong and condemnable. It is notable that Harivansh is a Rajya Sabha member of Janata Dal (United) from Bihar. Nitish said this in a digital program organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects. Assembly elections are due in the state and its programs are likely to be announced soon by the Election Commission. The NDA in Bihar (NDA) includes the Nitish-led JDU, BJP and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Deputy Chairman Harivansh will sit on a day’s fast, hurt by uproar in Rajya Sabha

Nitish, while endorsing the Agriculture Bill, said that his government abolished the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) in 2006. He mentioned that there was a similar uproar by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and he shied away from discussing it. The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements on Agricultural Services Bill-2020 were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid heavy opposition from the opposition. After vigorous debate on the bills, the Rajya Sabha passed them amidst heavy uproar by opposition members. In the meantime, some opposition members, who were making a ruckus, went towards the post of Deputy Speaker Harivansh, ignoring the Kovid-19 protocol, threw the rule book towards him and tore the government papers and leapt into the air.