Opposition MPs tore pamphlets, broke the posture mic with slogans

On Monday, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended 8 MPs on the proposal

Eight MPs sitting on strike, deputy chairman arrived with tea in the morning

The eight MPs, who were suspended from Rajya Sabha, sat on a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue overnight. He was suspended by Speaker Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday for creating ruckus and misbehaving with the Deputy Speaker. The deputy chairman himself reached Harivansh on Tuesday morning to meet the MPs who had been protesting since Monday afternoon. He brought a bag with tea for MPs. Harivansh took tea out of his hands and made the MPs drink. He spoke very warmly to the MPs, some of whom were not well behaved on Sunday.

Vice-chairman threatened: Venkaiah Naidu

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that (Sunday) was the worst day for the Rajya Sabha. Deputy Chairman Harivansh was threatened. “It has hurt me a lot because what happened in the house yesterday is unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable,” he said. Naidu said, “Some Members of Parliament went up to Vail and threw the paper, broke the mic, threw the rulebook. Even the Deputy Chairman was threatened. Is this the standard of Parliament?” He went on to say, “The Deputy Chairman was physically threatened and told that it would have been very bad for him if Marshall had not come in time. I am worried knowing all these things.”

Repeated adjournment of the house

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight MPs as soon as the proceedings started on Monday morning. These members belong to the Trinamool, Congress, CPI (M) and Aam Aadmi Party. They are accused of creating a ruckus in the Parliament on Sunday and disrupting the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. Members shouted slogans after the motion was approved in Rajya Sabha by voice vote. The Rajya Sabha proceedings did not go well on Monday due to the opposition’s uproar. Finally, after repeated adjournment, the Speaker adjourned the house till Tuesday.

It is sad to see eight MPs fighting for the benefit of farmers suspended and this reflects the autocratic mindset of this government which does not believe in democratic principles and rules. We will not bow down and fight this fascist government both in Parliament and on the road. Mamta Banerjee, Trinamool Congress President

Rulebook torn, MPs climbed on the table

On Sunday, opposition MPs created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over the agricultural bills. While Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien tore the rule book, Rajiv Satav of the Congress and Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party climbed the table to protest in the House. The House also represented Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Congress’s Rajiv Satav, Ripun Bora, Nasir Hussain, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh and K.K. Ragesh and CPI-M’s E. Karim suspended.