The New York Nassau County District Attorney’s Office will investigate Long Island Representative George Santos, 34. He is accused of lying about his resume while campaigning for the US House. The republican, son of Brazilian immigrants, said he lied about having studied at NYU (New York University) and about having gone through large companies on Wall Street, the city’s financial center.

George’s confession came a week after a report by the New York Times, which questioned information disclosed during the campaign. According to the news agency Reutersthe prosecutor in the case, Anne Donnelly, said that the controversies propagated by the US congressman are “impressive”.

“No one is above the law and if a crime has been committed in this county, we will prosecute”added the prosecutor.

George is the first openly gay Republican elected. He has already been married to a woman for 5 years, from 2012 to 2017. In the mid-term elections, Santos received 54.1% of the vote.

Before the case was publicized, the biography The Republican reported that he graduated from Baruch College in 2010 and received a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance. At the Congressional Republican National Committee website it also described that Santos attended NYU (University of New York).

“George is an experienced Wall Street investor and financier with extensive work in equity introduction, real estate, capital markets, biotechnology and ETC”, stated an excerpt from the deputy’s description.

Another controversy in George’s life is his religion. He reported having Jewish ancestry and that his grandparents fled to Brazil during the Holocaust. “I’m catholic. As I found out that my maternal family had Jewish origin, I said that I was ‘Jewish’”, stated during the interview.



George, who once claimed to own 13 properties, was ordered by a judge to pay more than $12,000 to a former landlord who claimed he had failed to pay several months of rent and tried to write a bad check.

He said that his family faced financial problems during his mother’s cancer treatment: “We had trouble paying rent at the time. It is human vulnerability. I am not ashamed of it”.