NATO Deputy Secretary General Marcha Geoana called it possible to resume cooperation between the Russian Federation and Europe if Moscow starts “playing by the rules of the UN Charter.” He announced this on October 20 during a discussion in Washington on the future European security architecture.

“I cannot say that Russia will never again become a participant in the European normative system and cooperation – when and if it decides to leave (from the territory of Ukraine), play by the rules of the UN Charter, and also behave as a responsible international player,” he said. .

Earlier, on October 14, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recalled that the United States today, as in the times of the Caribbean crisis, does not take into account Russia’s legitimate concerns related to direct threats to its security.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West should not refuse to cooperate with the Russian Federation. The Russian leader also drew attention to the fact that the European prosperity of the last decades was largely based on cooperation with Russia.

On May 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that if the West shows a desire to renew relations with Russia, Moscow will seriously consider whether this is necessary. Russia is forced to rely only on itself, not on those who “dance to someone else’s tune,” Lavrov said.

Prior to that, on April 22, the minister pointed out that the insolvency and non-negotiability of the West is becoming more and more obvious in all regions of the world. He recalled that the principles and norms that the West violates, these countries themselves laid the foundation for the WTO, the IMF and the World Bank.