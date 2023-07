How did you feel about the content of this article?

The President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, announced this Thursday (13) that the Chavista dictatorship will not allow the European Union to send an observation mission in the 2024 presidential elections.

According to the Infobae website, Rodríguez, who is from the same party as dictator Nicolás Maduro, disclosed the information during a speech in the National Assembly.

Shortly before, the European Parliament had approved a resolution condemning the disqualification of opposition candidates and the government’s interference in the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela.

“I tell you, Josep Borrell [alto representante da União

Europeia para os Negócios Estrangeiros e a Política de Segurança]no observation mission from Europe will come while we are the representatives of the Venezuelan State”, said the president of the National Assembly.

Rodríguez criticized the most recent European Union mission that observed elections in Venezuela, the local and regional ones held in 2021, and which identified several problems, such as “extensive use of state resources” to benefit Chavista candidates, lack of sanctions for violations by the CNE and “disproportionately favorable” press coverage (both state and private) of candidates for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Maduro’s party.

“When that observation mission came, it was foreseen that the president [Maduro] would receive them. They said they didn’t have time. But they took the time to meet with Juan Guaidó [líder oposicionista]who was not participating in the elections, who asked for abstention in the 2021 gubernatorial elections,” said the Chavista politician.

“No European observation mission returns here. They won’t come back. Because they are rude, because they are colonialists, because they are representatives of that old imperial, murderous and slaveholding Europe. They don’t come back here,” shouted Rodríguez.