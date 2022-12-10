Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was ousted and arrested on Wednesday after attempting a coup d’état. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Elvis González

The deputy and former prime minister of Peru Guido Bellido declared, this Friday, that former president Pedro Castillo “does not remember” having read the message to the nation in which he ordered the closure of Congress and the establishment of a emergency government, and hinted that he might have been drugged. Asked by journalists, Bellido, who was Castillo’s first chief of staff and visited him in the prison where he has been held since Wednesday, said that the now ex-president spoke like this “in his own words”.

“This is the president’s response and must be respected. It is strange that a president, who would not be removed due to lack of votes, ends up giving the arguments for his removal”, opined the independent parliamentarian, who recently resigned from the bench of Peru Livre, the far-left party that led Castillo to the presidency in 2021 “The psychological state of Castillo when reading the message to the nation is evidence that he was not in his faculties, this suggests that he could have been induced, a toxicological test is urgent and the Public Ministry must access the security cameras of the palace ,” Bellido had previously written on Twitter.

Congress was scheduled to receive Castillo in plenary session on Wednesday to make his defense under the impeachment motion filed against him over corruption allegations. However, Castillo, currently being held in Barbadillo prison, east of Lima, came forward to that plenary session and addressed a message to the nation announcing the dissolution of Congress. Bellido added that Castillo realized the seriousness of his words when his ministers began to resign, one after another.

“We need the freedom of Professor Pedro Castillo. We are going to demand that the president, released, tells his truth to the country”, added the parliamentarian to the press. Several of the former ministers of state appeared before the Public Ministry on Friday as witnesses in the proceedings opened against Castillo for the alleged crime of rebellion, and at least two of them declared to journalists that they were unaware of the decision adopted by the former ruler.