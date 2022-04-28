Vetoes that release resources for the Plan will be maintained, according to the president of the Agricultural Parliamentary Front

the president of FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front), Sergio Souza (MDB-PR), said that a PLN (Bill of the National Congress) will be edited to recover the losses of other areas of the agro sector that will be used to maintain the Crop Plan this year.

The Safra Plan is equalized with the Selic. With the increase in the basic interest rate by the Central Bank, there was no money to maintain it. Therefore, the government vetoed resources for the Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation), the incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform) and the Ministry of Agriculture.

With the agreement, congressmen are expected to maintain the veto 11/2022, which takes money from the sector, at the National Congress session on Thursday (28.Apr.2022). The PLN vote to replace the losses will take place after the veto is considered, but Sérgio Souza did not say whether it will be in the same session or in the next one.

“The government is putting R$968 million to equalize interest and is canceling, in vetoes, R$187 million. We built an agreement: we are going to maintain the vetoes and we are going to edit a new PLN restoring the losses caused by the vetoes of Incra, Embrapa and the Ministry of Agriculture. The agro sector does not lose and the rural producer gains in agility”said Souza after meeting with Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate.

The discussion for an exit to the Safra Plan began to intensify in the last week. During a meeting of the FPA on Tuesday (19.Apr), deputies told the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, that the tendency is for the overthrow of the veto. This is because the congressmen did not want to give up resources for the agricultural sector to maintain the Safra Plan.

At that moment, Ciro Nogueira informed that he would meet with ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Marcos Montes (Agriculture) to find a way out of the lack of money.