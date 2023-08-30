Request by Duarte Junior (PSB-MA) had the support of 172 congressmen out of the 171 needed to be filed in the Chamber

the deputy duarte junior (PSB-MA) announced on Tuesday night (29.Aug.2023) that it had obtained 172 signatures from congressmen to proceed with the installation of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of 123Milhas. The application, which required 171 names, was filed with the Board of Directors of the Chamber, where the authenticity of the signatures will be verified. Afterwards, the President of the Lower House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), can read the request in plenary session and the collegiate is formally created. According to Duarte, the commission will also investigate delays in payment from hotels and complaints from customers who were unable to travel on the packages sold by Hurb. “There will be CPI, we will guarantee that the consumer can receive compensation for moral and material damages and the refund of the amount paid monetarily updated”, said Duarte Junior. Here’s the list of the deputies who signed the application (23 KB).

This report was produced by journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of editor Matheus Collaço.