the federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PSL) created a fundraising campaign for payment of the bail of also deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL). The politician was arrested on Thursday (June 24, 2021) for disrespecting the use of electronic ankle bracelets. Silveira violated the use of electronic ankle bracelets more than 30 times. However, this time, the minister did not set bail.

At Kitty, Jordy asks supporters to contribute any amount. “If each one of the Brazilians indignant with this totalitarianism of the STF donates 1 real, we are sure that we would attract millions, but all that is not necessary. We need to raise 100,000 reais to post bail to release Daniel. It is a high amount, but if everyone can help with ANY VALUE, we will collect the amount to guarantee freedom to the friend who has always been the spokesperson for Brazilians who care for Freedom. Your freedom and that of your family depend on Daniel’s freedom”, wrote on the campaign platform and published it in his Twitter.

Until 7:00 am this Friday (June 25, 2021), the campaign had already collected R$ 43,461.01, donated by 784 supporters. The goal is to reach R$100 thousand.

On June 10, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), ordered deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) to pay a R$ 100,000 bond for violation of an electronic ankle bracelet. Silveira had 48 hours to make the payment. Failure to comply with the decision could result in new precautionary measures, such as preventive detention.

In addition to bail, Moraes ordered the opening of an inquiry to find out whether Silveira committed the crime of disobedience to the court decision. At the time, the minister did not rule out the possibility of decreeing a new preventive detention.

In this Thursday’s decision, Moraes wrote that the congressman maintained “your total disregard for justice” even after being fined for violations. An episode listed by the minister occurred on June 12, when the equipment was without battery for 3 hours, preventing monitoring by authorities. The same happened on June 17th.

Attorney André Rios, who defends Silveira, stated that the congressman is a “political prisoner”. He released a note early this Thursday night (June 24). “Daniel is a political prisoner. Your case is past the time to be dealt with in international organizations for the defense of human rights. He is a political prisoner and should be treated as such,” he said.

The defense also informed the power360 which will take the case to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, a body linked to the OAS (Organization of American States).

Silveira has been in the home regime with electronic monitoring since March. He had been arrested in February for publishing a video with threats to STF ministers and apology for the military dictatorship. In April, he became a defendant for inciting animosity between the Armed Forces and the court, a crime provided for in the LSN (National Security Law).

