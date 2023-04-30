Joana Darc (União Brasil) unlocked the cage Filó was kept in and threw away the key; animal lived with influencer

the state representative Joana D’arc (União Brasil-AM) pushed two agents from Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) to enter the institution’s headquarters in Manaus (AM) where the capybara Filó was kept. Joana broadcast live on her Instagram profile this Sunday (April 30, 2023), and it was possible to identify the moment when she unlocked the cage where the animal was and threw the keys away.

The deputy replied in twitter excerpt from a decision by the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) that allows access by the Commission for the Protection of Animals of the Legislative Assembly of Amazonas to Cetas (Screening Center for Wild Animals) of Ibama.

Watch (4min15s):

On Saturday night (April 29), Ibama had published a note denying the information that the Justice had ordered the return of the capybara to the influencer and farmer Agenor Tupinambá. Early this Sunday, federal judge Márcio André Lopes Cavalcante decided to grant temporary custody of the capybara to Agenor. Here’s the full (54 KB).

“It is clear, therefore, that it is not Filo who lives in Agenor’s house. She is the author who lives in the forest, as with thousands of other riverside people in the Amazon, a reality that is very difficult to imagine for residents of other urban locations in Brazil ”, says the judge. He also said that the influencer lives “in perfect and respectful symbiosis with the forest and the animals”.

Tupinambá is suspected of mistreatment, abuse and exploitation of animals in the interior of the Amazon and became famous for videos published on his profiles on social networks with the capybara Filó. Ibama fined the influencer BRL 17,030 and ordered the removal of videos published with the animal on their accounts on the platforms.

The agency returned to express its opinion on the case after a video circulated on the internet showing protesters at the door of Ibama in Manaus celebrating an alleged decision by the Justice of Amazonas that determines the return of the animal to the influencer.

Watch (1min30s):