the state representative Joana D’arc (União Brasil-AM) pushed two agents from Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) to enter the institution’s headquarters in Manaus (AM) where the capybara Filó was kept. Joana broadcast live on her Instagram profile this Sunday (April 30, 2023), and it was possible to identify the moment when she unlocked the cage where the animal was and threw the keys away.
The deputy replied in twitter excerpt from a decision by the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) that allows access by the Commission for the Protection of Animals of the Legislative Assembly of Amazonas to Cetas (Screening Center for Wild Animals) of Ibama.
On Saturday night (April 29), Ibama had published a note denying the information that the Justice had ordered the return of the capybara to the influencer and farmer Agenor Tupinambá. Early this Sunday, federal judge Márcio André Lopes Cavalcante decided to grant temporary custody of the capybara to Agenor. Here’s the full (54 KB).
“It is clear, therefore, that it is not Filo who lives in Agenor’s house. She is the author who lives in the forest, as with thousands of other riverside people in the Amazon, a reality that is very difficult to imagine for residents of other urban locations in Brazil ”, says the judge. He also said that the influencer lives “in perfect and respectful symbiosis with the forest and the animals”.
Tupinambá is suspected of mistreatment, abuse and exploitation of animals in the interior of the Amazon and became famous for videos published on his profiles on social networks with the capybara Filó. Ibama fined the influencer BRL 17,030 and ordered the removal of videos published with the animal on their accounts on the platforms.
The agency returned to express its opinion on the case after a video circulated on the internet showing protesters at the door of Ibama in Manaus celebrating an alleged decision by the Justice of Amazonas that determines the return of the animal to the influencer.
In a note published on Tuesday (April 18), Tupinambá defended himself against Ibama’s accusations that his posts “stimulate the desire of people to remove these animals from their natural habitat” and encourages the trafficking of wild animals. The organ also cites a royal sloth that would have been killed by the influencer.
“If anyone lives in someone else’s natural habitat, it’s me, not the animals. I open the window and there is the river, the forest and the animals. I’m passing through this place. And I chose to be a guardian, not a criminal.”published on his profile on Instagram.
Here are the infractions and amounts of the fines applied by Ibama to the influencer:
- Practicing an act of mistreatment against a wild animal (a real sloth): BRL 530;
- Killing a specimen of wild fauna (real sloth) without proper permission from the competent environmental authority: BRL 1,000;
- Using specimens of wildlife without proper permission from the competent environmental authority: BRL 5,500;
- Explore the image of a wild animal kept in a situation of abuse (a capybara) and irregularly in captivity (a marsh parrot and a paca): BRL 10,000;
- Total: BRL: 17,030.
Read the full note published by Ibama on Saturday:
“The information released on Saturday (April 29) on social media that there would be a court decision ordering the return of a capybara to the offender Agenor Tupinambá is false. The animal had been delivered to Ibama last Thursday (April 27) and is under care at Cetas (Wild Animal Screening Center) in Manaus. Agenor was fined BRL 17,000 for various environmental crimes, including killing species of wild fauna (real sloth), practicing abuse (capybara) and keeping them in captivity for financial gain (capybara and parrot).
“A court decision published on Saturday afternoon only authorizes members of the Animal Protection Commission of Aleam (the Legislative Assembly of the State of Amazonas) to monitor work at Cetas related to the rescued capybara. Deputy Joana Darc went to the scene, observed the animal and released false information that there were expired vaccines. The veterinary clinical protocol determines that wild animals are not immunized.
“The objective of Ibama after the technical evaluation is to return the capybara to nature, guaranteeing its well-being and compliance with the law.
“The Cetas work as units for the treatment and rehabilitation of animals that are victims of trafficking or have been rescued. Cetas-AM specializes in the rehabilitation and release of collared tamarins, a species that only occurs in Manaus and is threatened with extinction. It is delicate and long work. Movement of people on site, as occurred this Saturday, can jeopardize rehabilitation, delaying the process and causing unnecessary stress to animals that have already gone through a lot of suffering.
“Since January of this year, Ibama’s Cetas have returned to nature, after rehabilitation, 5,600 animals in the country. The work of these centers is fundamental for the protection of the Brazilian fauna and maintenance of the environmental balance.”
