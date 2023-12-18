Carlos Frederico Santos was the coordinator of the group that dealt with extremist acts in the PGR

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Carlos Frederico Santos, decided to leave his position as coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts. Carlos' departure was published in the GIVE (Official Gazette of the Union) this Monday (Dec 18, 2023) and signed by the then interim attorney general, Elizeta Ramos. Here's the complete (PDF – 63 kB).

With Carlos leaving the group, he will no longer be involved in the investigations relating to January 8th. To date, the PGR has denounced 1,413 people (1,156 inciters, 248 executors, 8 public agents and 1 financier) for extremist acts.

Representing the PGR, Carlos was responsible for asking the STF (Supreme Federal Court) so that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was included in investigations into acts with agendas considered anti-democratic that led to the attacks on January 8th.

The deputy prosecutor stated that investigations into Bolsonaro's acts carried out before and after January 8 were justified.

In addition to leaving the group that handles the January 8 investigations, the deputy attorney also handed over the position of coordinator of criminal legal advice at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) of the Attorney General's office, leaving the investigations that are being processed in court , such as that of the former football player, Robinho, and the Russian spy case who passed as Brazilian in the United States.

The post of PGR is now occupied by the president's nominee Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Paulo Gonet Branco, who took office this Monday (Dec 18).

The deputy attorney's departure is considered normal with the arrival of the new PGR. The ownership of the body's shares is the responsibility of the Attorney General of the Republic and, therefore, the choice of who will hold the position will be Gonet's.