In the Jewish Autonomous Region, the deputy prosecutor of the Leninsky district Nikolai Kolodko was detained on suspicion of bribery.

As reported RIA News, the grounds for the detention were the results of an audit carried out by the regional department of the FSB in agreement with the prosecutor of the EAO.

A criminal case was initiated under the article on receiving a significant bribe, committed with extortion.

Now the question of choosing a preventive measure for the detainee is being decided.

Earlier it became known about the arrest of the deputy head of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region. Roman Isaykin is also suspected of taking bribes. He is currently under house arrest.