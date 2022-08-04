Guerrero.- Members of the Union of Peoples and Organizations of the State of Guerrero (OPOEG) attacked with firearms the Deputy Prosecutor for Investigation of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), Ramon Celaya Gamboa.

According to what was disclosed by local media, the security agents that accompanied the state official repelled the attack on which he was the victim, leaving as balance 2 injured and 5 aggressors apprehended.

As reported by sources within the State Public Ministrythe aggression against the deputy prosecutor of Guerrero took place around 7 in the afternoon of last Tuesday, August 2 of the current year.

It was detailed that Ramón Celaya Gamboa was attacked when he was in the area to assist a group of supporters of the Union of Peoples and Organizations of the State of Guerrero who were blocking the federal highway, at the height of three suitsbelonging to the municipality of Acapulco.

After the attack was carried out, security elements from different corporations arrived at the scene in support of the deputy state prosecutor of Guerrero and his team, who were unharmed.

Ramón Celaya pointed out that the staff of the State Prosecutor’s Office went to the region in support of state police officers, who had moved to the place after being notified about an “illegal blockade of taxi drivers, called by organized crime”, which is unknown. the motives. Although he himself was withdrawn.

Prior to the attack by members of the UPOEG against the deputy prosecutor, members of the Public Ministry were attacked by unidentified people at the time they were chasing a group of armed men in the town of Tres Palos.

The detainees were taken to the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office to be processed for the crimes of attempted homicide, attack on communication routes and carrying firearms. The alleged criminals were seized 4 shotgun-type firearms and a vehicle.

Ramón Celaya has referred on several occasions that there are several groups that lend themselves to producing a social base for organized crime, among which are the members of the UPOEG, community police with bases in communities of the municipality of Acapulco and the Costa Chica of the state. .