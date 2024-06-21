Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine was removed after a corruption scandal

Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmitry Verbitsky was removed from his duties after a corruption scandal involving him. The corresponding message was published in Telegram-channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Reportedly, on June 21, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine issued an order “On the temporary assignment of duties of the Deputy Prosecutor General” regarding Verbitsky. The official became involved in a corruption scandal after an investigation into real estate he owned.

“Dmitry Verbitsky’s responsibilities are assigned to other deputies,” the department said.

Previously Verbitsky commented accusations against him, calling them part of a campaign to discredit him. According to him, the charges of illegal enrichment are related to investigations against the illegal gambling business.