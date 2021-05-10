In Moscow, the deputy prosecutor of the Krasnoselsky district of St. Petersburg, Kerim Safaraliev, was found dead. This is reported by “Moskovsky Komsomolets” with reference to sources.

The body of 34-year-old Safaraliev was found in an apartment on Izumrudnaya Street by his friend, the owner of the premises. No signs of violence were found on the corpse.

According to the newspaper, the deceased previously worked as an assistant to the prosecutor of one of the districts of Moscow. His father is a famous professor, physicist, State Duma deputy Gadzhimet Safaraliev.

In early April, it was reported that in the Nazyvaevsky district of the Omsk region, a policeman died in his office. According to preliminary data, he committed suicide.