Luiz Lima (PL-RJ) says that the initiative represents recognition of the efforts of the medalists and encourages young people to continue in the sport

The federal deputy Luiz Lima (PL-RJ) presented this Monday (5.Aug.2024) the PL (bill) 3.029 of 2024 which proposes to exempt from IR (Income Tax) the prize received by Brazilian athletes who win medals in the Olympics. Here is the full (PDF – 118 kB).

In the text, the congressman says that the measure represents “a recognition of the extraordinary effort of these individuals and a direct incentive to practice sports in Brazil”. Lima also states that the end of the tax may “encourage more young people to pursue sports careers, knowing that their efforts will be duly rewarded and valued.”

The deputy Happy Career (PSB-PE) presented the urgent request for analysis of the project this Monday (5th August) so that it can be approved before the end of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

PARIS OLYMPICS

O COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee) increased the amounts paid to athletes at the Paris Olympics by 40% compared to the figures for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (held in 2021 due to the pandemic).

The estimated amount for 2024 is R$ 7.2 million.

Here are the values ​​by category:

Individual:

gold: R$ 350 thousand;

silver: R$ 210 thousand;

bronze: R$ 140 thousand.

Group of 2 to 6 athletes:

gold: R$ 700 thousand;

silver: R$ 420 thousand;

bronze: R$ 280 thousand.

Group of 7 or more athletes: