A representative today asked the Egyptian parliament that school teachers will once again whip students “with a stick” in case of bad behavior, considering that the prestige and respect towards teachers has “faded”, the local press reported today.

In an intervention in the Chamber, parliamentarian Amal Abdelhamid demanded a review of “the mechanisms for recovering the teacher’s prestige”, including those that contemplate physical violence, according to the newspaper Al Masry al Youm.

He also proposed “giving broader authority regarding the execution of disciplinary measures and punishment, such as hitting with a stick.”

“We have tried the methods from the West and the result has been generations that lack morality,” said Abdelhamid, who assured that the educational systems of several countries “recanted after having totally banned the method of hitting with a stick inside of schools”.

The deputy alleged that The role of teachers “has begun to weaken and their prestige has faded among students in Egypt, after teachers were stripped of their authority and disciplinary measures”.

The Ministry of Education issued official instructions to schools, highlighting the prohibition of the use of physical and psychological punishments for students and activating the role of social workers in schools.

In Egypt, violent disciplinary punishments were banned in 2016, when the Ministry of Education issued a series of instructions to schools to abolish this practice, usually carried out with sticks, rules, books or other school materials.

In addition, That same year, the country of the pharaohs introduced social workers into schools.

According to Human Rights Watch, the Middle East and North Africa region has one of the highest levels of corporal punishment in the world and estimates that more than 90% of children experience this practice in schools and at home at least once. a month.

EFE