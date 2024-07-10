The WG that is analyzing the regulation of the reform had defined the total exemption only for 383 medicines; the text will be voted on the 4th

The federal deputy Julio Lopes (PP-RJ) proposed this Tuesday (9.Jul.2024) an amendment to the PLP (Complementary Bill) 68 of 2024 so that medicines have a reduction of at least 60% of the rates in the tax reform. If approved, the measure could reduce the final price of medicines for the consumer, according to entities in the pharmaceutical sector. The text will be voted on in the Chamber on Wednesday (10.Jul).

Previously, the GT (working group) to evaluate the tax regulation had defined the total exemption only for 383 medicines. The list also included menstrual health products, such as sanitary pads, cups and tampons.

In the list of partial exemptions of 60%, the working group’s proposal covered 850 medicines. However, for OTC (Over-the-Counter) Medicines, which can be purchased freely in pharmacies, the rate was the standard rate of 26.5%.

According to Access (Brazilian Association of the Industry of Products for Self-Care in Health), MIPs represent 35% of the pharmaceutical market. Among the most common are dipyrone, paracetamol and loratadine.

The amendment by Congressman Julio Lopes also proposes that level 3 medicines, that is, those whose purchase is the responsibility of state or municipal departments, have a zero rate. Here is the full of the document (PDF – 95 kB).

1st PLP WILL BE VOTED ON WEDNESDAY

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (9 July 2024) the urgency request for PLP (complementary bill) 68 of 2024, which deals with the unification of taxes for the establishment of VAT (Value Added Tax) in the tax reform.

The president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) requested the urgency of the proposal on July 4. With the device, the analysis is done directly in plenary, without going through thematic committees.