Project that aims to increase user security was presented by Luizianne Lins (PT-CE), on Thursday (25.May)

the deputy Luizianne Lins (PT-CE) presented, on Thursday (May 25, 2023), a bill to regulate the dating apps available to the Brazilian public and assign responsibilities to the companies that provide these services. Here’s the full (113 KB).

The purpose of PL 2811/2023 is to provide more security to users, both in the digital environment and in personal meetings. Lins mentions, as some of the risks involved in using platforms without supervision, the “application of scams, fraud and alarming episodes of sexual exploitation, false imprisonment, human trafficking and violence against users”.

The project considers as a relationship application the one “whose main purpose is to facilitate the connection between users and promote encounters between them”.

The text, however, does not name any platform such as Tinder, Bumble or Happn.

In justifying the proposal, Luizianne Lins cites a survey by PowerDatereleased in May 2023, showing that around 22% of Brazilians reported using or having used dating apps.

The greater use of these services, according to the deputy, is accompanied by the growth of “number of crimes committed through these platforms, causing not only financial losses, but also physical and psychological violence against their users”.

Among the measures that the project intends to implement are:

verification of the identity of its users;

creation of detection and blocking systems for false, abusive or illegal profiles. If identified, they must be excluded by the platforms;

availability of communication channels so that users can report unwanted, abusive or criminal conduct;

implementation of educational measures on safety and crime prevention.

It is also foreseen in the text that, in case of non-compliance with the rules, the applications would be subject to warnings, fines and even temporary suspension of activities. The bill still needs to pass through the Chamber of Deputies.