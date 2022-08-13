Bill by Moses Rodrigues (União Brasil-CE) is being analyzed in the Chamber; mentions annual adjustment by INPC

O PL (Bill) 1748, of 2022, establishes a salary floor of R$ 6,000 for veterinarians working 30 hours per week. This value will be updated by the annual variation of the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). Here’s the intact of the project (97 KB).

The text, authored by the licensed deputy Moses Rodrigues (União Brasil-CE), is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies and includes a provision in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws), when dealing with those hired by the private sector.

The floor and journey will be valid in the public service of all federative entities. “It is a professional category of great importance, but financially little recognized, and the condition sacrifices these professionals so indispensable to the country”said Rodrigues.

Procedure

The project, in conclusive character, will be analyzed by the Labor, Administration and Public Service commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

With information from Chamber Agency