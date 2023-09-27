Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 – 21:29

Transform the parking lot of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) into a shopping mall with a cinema, gym, food court, public services such as issuing documents and notary offices, in addition to three underground parking floors for House employees and visitors. This is the proposal presented by state deputy Reis (PT) this Tuesday, 26th. According to him, the project will generate funds for the health sector and for the São Paulo Legislature itself.

Draft resolution 46/2023 only authorizes Alesp to enter into a public-private partnership for the construction of the shopping mall. There is no projection of how much the work would cost. When contacted, the Board of Directors informed through the press office that this is an initiative of the parliamentarian, who has the freedom to present projects, but that there is no administrative discussion about the construction of the shopping mall.

State deputy Reis (PT) assesses that the parking lot is underutilized and defends the construction of a shopping mall in Alesp Photo: Marco A. Cardelino/Alesp

To the Estadão, Reis, who is in his first term, said that there had been discussion about expanding Alesp’s parking lot in the past. From this, he decided to present the project to generate debate about the use of the area, which he considers underutilized.

“I’m not going to say that it’s an idea that has a 100% chance of prospering, but it provokes a debate that, suddenly, can convince the main actors and, within this conviction, have a public-private partnership instead of that property remaining idle. and without producing resources for the State”, stated the deputy. The draft resolution needs to be approved by a simple majority of the 94 deputies.

The project would have no costs for Alesp and part of the profit would go to the hospital

In justifying the project, Reis states that all costs of the project, such as technical studies, works and commercial management, will be borne by the private sector. “It’s the investor who will bear the burden. You cannot have public money. Alesp is already entering the land”, said the parliamentarian.

The proposal is for the private partner to commercially explore the space for 30 years, renewable for the same period. After deducting the shopping mall’s maintenance expenses, the deputy proposes that the project’s administration keep 25% of the revenue. The remaining 75% would be divided into equal portions between Alesp, the Hospital do Servidor Público Estadual de São Paulo (HSPE-SP) and non-profit institutions that provide social services. The criteria for defining the benefiting institutions would be defined later.

Reis argues that the initiative will provide a “win-win” relationship between society, the company responsible for the eventual shopping mall and Alesp. “The fact that the initiative tends to attract a greater number of people to the vicinity of Parliament, strengthening the interaction between society and the actions of this Power, also deserves consideration. , which already has a high density of visitors due to Ibirapuera Park”, explained the PT member.

The proposal is similar to the one adopted by the former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Eduardo Cunha, in 2015. When he commanded the federal Legislature, he intended to spend R$1 billion to renovate one of the House’s annexes and transform it into a shopping mall with new offices and underground parking for parliamentarians, as well as offices, shops and restaurants. The project did not go ahead as Cunha was removed from command of the Chamber by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the following year for hindering the investigations into Operation Lava Jato.