Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Utkam Barnoev dies of coronavirus. This was announced on Sunday, September 20 “RIA News” in the operational headquarters under the government of the country.

“Uktam Isaevich Barnoev died today at the age of 56 from complications caused by the coronavirus,” the agency was told.

Barnoev was appointed to the post of Deputy Prime Minister, who oversees the agricultural and food sector in the country, in February 2020, before that he was the head of the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, on August 22, it became known that the head of the administration of the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan, Karim Kamalov, died of the coronavirus.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the data Worldometer as of September 20, over 31 million cases of COVID-19 were registered on the planet, more than 961 thousand people died, 22.6 million were cured.

In Uzbekistan, 51,235 cases of coronavirus were recorded, of which 429 people died, and another 47,271 recovered.