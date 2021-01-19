Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sassen has been admitted to a Warsaw hospital to receive treatment after contracting Covid-19 disease caused by the emerging corona virus, according to the Polish News Agency, today, Tuesday, quoting a spokesman for the Ministry of State Assets.

Last Thursday, the spokesman announced that the deputy prime minister had tested positive for Covid-19.

Since the emergence of the Corona epidemic, the Deputy Prime Minister has been quarantined several times.

Poland has recorded, over the past few days, a few thousand daily new infections with the Coronavirus. Today, Tuesday, the Polish authorities announced the registration of 4,800 new cases.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, it has officially counted more than 41.4 million infections, while the number of active cases has reached more than 210,000 cases, while the number of deaths due to the disease in Poland has reached nearly 33,700 cases.