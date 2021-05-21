Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, in charge of tourism, named the reason for the Russians leaving on vacation abroad and told how much tourists spend on trips abroad. It is reported by TASS…

During the educational marathon “New Knowledge”, the politician said that Russian travelers choose foreign resorts for recreation because of the results of propaganda.

“For some reason, 20 years ago, your moms and dads succumbed to propaganda and began to travel abroad, stable habits were formed,” he commented.

The speaker added that in total, citizens annually spend 35 billion dollars (2.5 trillion rubles) on trips abroad on vouchers. He also called the task of the Russian authorities to increase interest in domestic tourism.

Chernyshenko thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the creation of the national project “Tourism”, within which, in his opinion, it is necessary to try to create an infrastructure for recreation, increase domestic flights and population mobility.

Earlier it was reported that Russia will launch a new online form of complaints about the overpriced accommodation in domestic hotels. Rostourism will launch a form of citizens’ appeal on the website turismcontrol.rf.