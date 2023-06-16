Deputy Prime Minister Abramchenko: Russia sees no advantages for itself in the grain deal
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said that Moscow does not see any advantages for itself in the grain deal. Her words convey TASS.
“We record the absence of any advantages for the Russian Federation from this grain deal,” she stressed. At the same time, the Russian side is fulfilling all its obligations, Abramchenko noted.
