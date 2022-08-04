





Deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE) presented this Thursday, 4th, a bill to exempt from Income Tax (IR) those who earn up to four minimum wages, or R$ 5,200, as anticipated on Wednesday by the Political Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. A campaign promise by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who this week brought up the subject again, the measure has not yet come to fruition.

To determine the reference range for IR exemption, the congressman used as a parameter the value of the minimum wage that will be applied from January 2023, since the idea is that the correction of the tax table will be made from the year that he comes. In the analysis of the deputy, it will not be necessary to make tax compensation.

“Compensation for the tax loss, in kind, will not be necessary, since the increase in collection, due to the absence of readjustment of the Progressive Table, generated surplus revenue”, argues Forte.

The deputy also proposes to keep the IR discounts with education and health unchanged, which, in his opinion, could also serve as compensation. Another option is to use oil royalties.

In the text of the bill, the parliamentarian emphasizes that the last adjustment to the Income Tax Table was made in April 2015, when the minimum wage was R$ 788. The exemption, in turn, reached those who earned the equivalent of 2, 41 minimum wages. Today, the minimum is R$1,212, but Forte uses a projection that it will be at R$1,300 next year.

“It is noteworthy that this table is in effect until today after the period of 7 years and the minimum wage is currently at R$ 1,212, reaching the exemption only for those who earn up to 1.57 of a minimum wage”, says Forte. “The forecast is that the minimum wage will be readjusted to R$ 1,300 from January 1, 2023 and if there is no update of the progressive table, practically the entire salaried class will have to pay income tax, generating in practice a form of income tax. confiscation of income from paid work in our country”, he adds.

Bolsonaro’s Promise

The correction of the IR table was a promise made by Bolsonaro in the 2018 election campaign, but so far it has not been fulfilled. At the time, the then candidate for the Palácio do Planalto promised to exempt from the tribute those who earned up to five minimum wages, which was equivalent to R$ 5 thousand per month at the time.

On Tuesday, the 2nd, Bolsonaro said he had agreed with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to revise the table for next year. The Chief Executive stated that the measure would be included in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), but this project, which serves as the basis for the Budget, has already been approved in Congress.

What the government can do is negotiate the inclusion of the measure in the Annual Budget Law (LOA), whose project needs to be sent by the government to Congress by the end of this month. The Political Broadcast found, however, that the government has not yet consulted the LOA rapporteur for next year, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI).

The expectation of parliamentarians is that negotiations for the 2023 Budget in Congress will gain strength only after the elections. Legislative leaders prefer to know first who will be at the Planalto Palace next year before shaping the budget piece.







