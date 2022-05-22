David Miranda’s proposal (PDT) stipulates a fine, but is only valid for candidates with 3% in polls

the deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ) presented a bill to make the participation of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic and state governments mandatory in at least 3 electoral debates. The proposal was filed on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) and conditions the requirement to those who have a minimum of 3% of voting intentions in polls registered in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

According to the text, the candidate who fails to comply would be subject to the “payment of a fine in the amount of BRL 50,000.00 (fifty thousand reais) to BRL 150,000.00 (one hundred and fifty thousand reais)” and prevented from using party fund resources for 1 year. read the intact of the project (64 KB).

If approved, the proposal would come into force from 2026 as the Electoral Law can no longer be changed this year.

Even without validity for the 2022 elections, Miranda said this Sunday (May 22, 2022) to the Power 360 that the proposal is important because “public debate can be dated now”.

He also said that candidates need to explain their intentions to the electorate: “The people have right to know what the candidates think and they need to debate the situation that the country is in. In addition, they have to justify access to the party fund”.

The congressman recalled that former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) missed debates in previous elections: “In the past, Lula, Fernando Henrique Cardoso and others did not participate in the debate or only went to the 2nd round. Bolsonaro himself was absent because of the stab.”

Absence

Former presidents Lula and Fernando Henrique Cardoso did not participate in the 1st round debates when they tried to be reelected. the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN), on the other hand, went to several in 2014.

THE Power 360 found that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) does not want to go to debates in the 1st round. Lula, in this case, would also prefer not to go, as he would be the target of the others. The campaign teams, however, have not yet defined.

To date, 16 debates have been announced in 2022. 9 meetings were scheduled in the 1st round and 7 in the 2nd round. only the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and the portal UOL will have the debate broadcast exclusively over the internet. All others will be broadcast on TV and radio.