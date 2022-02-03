Brasília, 3 – Deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ) presented this Thursday, 3, a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that allows for a reduction or zero tax on fuels and gas in 2022 and 2023, without tax compensation. The measure applies to the federal government, states, the Federal District (DF) and municipalities.

The PEC was presented in the Chamber amid discussions between Congress and the Executive on how to reduce fuel prices. Initially, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, intended to send a proposal to parliamentarians. However, on Wednesday, the 2nd, during the opening of the legislative year, the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), informed that the initiative would come from Congress.

In an interview with the program voice of Brazil, on Wednesday, Bolsonaro confirmed that the proposal would be presented by parliamentarians. “If we can get zero diesel tax, it will be of great help to everyone,” said the president. The text of the PEC, however, mentions “fuels” and does not specify only diesel.

“The increase in the prices of food and basic items, resulting in inflation and even more social inequality, is one of the direct effects of the high price of fuel”, Áureo justified, when presenting the proposal. To be registered, the PEC needs the signature of 171 deputies, or a third of the Chamber.

The matter waives compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), which requires the government to compensate for the loss of revenue by cutting taxes by raising others. “It is important to point out that the rise in prices has increased the country’s tax collection and that of several States, which is why, if well worked out, the reduction will have the role of exoneration of the population without, however, affecting the fiscal balance in the next two years, even under the effects of the pandemic”, said Áureo.

“We have to write a text that does not collide with the Fiscal Responsibility Law or the electoral law. That is the problem. Therefore, the initiative will not come from the Executive,” said the government leader on Wednesday.

The text of the PEC presented by Áureo also allows the federal government to reduce in 2022 and 2023 the rates of extrafiscal taxes, such as the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) and the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), although not levied on fuels and gas, without the need to compensate for the loss of revenue.

