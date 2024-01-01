Pd and M5S ask for clarity on the case involving the deputy Emanuele Pozzolo. A shot was fired from the pistol of the Fratelli d'Italia parliamentarian which, during a New Year's Eve party in Piedmont, injured one person, judged to be recoverable in 10 days. “When I concluded my speech on the Maneuver last Friday by saying that we would like young people to have the future in their hands, and not rifles, I was thinking of the wicked proposal of a senator from the Brothers of Italy to make sixteen-year-olds carry them. We couldn't imagine that the passion for weapons in Giorgia Meloni's party was such that the deputies brought them loaded to New Year's parties with the undersecretaries”, says the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein. “But then it happens that that weapon ends up in the hands of someone, a shot goes off and wounds the son-in-law of an agent of the escort assigned to Undersecretary Delmastro. Yes, the very same one who passed confidential information to his roommate to use it against the opposition. These incompetent people are a danger to the safety of those around them, let alone the national one”, he adds. “Giorgia Meloni immediately clarify what measures she intends to take against the Pozzolo deputy of Fratelli d'Italia who goes to parties with a loaded gun in his pocket, which ends up wounding a person”, concludes Schlein.

“They should govern the country and find solutions to citizens' problems. But what instead? After a Prime Minister who lies in the Chamber, Ministers who stop trains and Undersecretaries who play with confidential information with their roommates, in Fratelli d'Italia we were also missing the 'gunslinger' parliamentarian. We hope that clarity will be immediately shed on what happened in Rosazza and on the wounding of a person with a shot fired from the gun of an FdI deputy. There is no end to the worst”, says the 5 Star Movement in a post on Facebook.