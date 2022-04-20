The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, couldn’t contain her laughter this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) when reading sentences from the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) made against Minister Alexandre de Moraes. She said that the congressman’s statements are an affront to democracy, but she began to laugh when she read one of the defendant’s sentences:

“In the words of the king: ‘The people enter the STF and grab Alexandre de Moraes by his collar and shake his egg head and throw him in a dump’. It is also intolerable for someone to throw tomatoes at ministers.”read Linda, laughing. Then he apologized.

Alexandre de Moraes also smiled and shook his head during the stretch.

Watch (54s):

Judgment

The plenary of the STF began to judge this afternoon the criminal action against Daniel Silveira for statements against ministers of the Court. The tendency is for Silveira to be condemned by most ministers. The possibility of the trial being suspended by a request for a view (more time to decide) is not ruled out.

The complaint against the deputy was presented by the PGR on February 17, 2021. The body considered that a video published by the congressman the day before the complaint contains statements that go beyond “the mere verbal excess, as they stir up followers and supporters” against the Supreme Court.