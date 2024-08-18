Pedro Fernández Hernández, historical leader of Vox, deputy in Congress and right-hand man of Javier Ortega Smith in the trial of processhas resigned from the party, according to Libertad Digital. Consulted by EL PAÍS, Fernández did not want to explain the reasons for his departure from a party to which he has belonged since its foundation, but a Vox spokesperson has assured that the resignation occurred in February and has attributed it to “a professional project related to teaching”. However, Fernández will not leave his seat as a deputy and will remain in the Vox parliamentary group, without moving to the mixed group.

“I resigned as a Vox member in February for reasons related to teaching. I continue and will continue to be a Vox deputy in Congress to defend the same ideas and fulfill my commitment to voters,” Fernández himself later wrote in a message on the social network X.

Pedro Fernández, a 54-year-old Madrid native and a lawyer by profession, has long been the right-hand man of the party’s former general secretary, Javier Ortega Smith, who has lost power in the party until being relegated to the status of a simple member of the National Executive Committee (CEN). Fernández himself was part of the party’s top management body, which he left after its remodeling at the beginning of this year. In the previous legislature he was a councilor of the Madrid City Council in the Vox group, headed by Ortega Smith, with whom he formed a tandem as a lawyer for the popular accusation of said party in the trial against the leaders of the party. process held at the Supreme Court. Since May 2019 he has been a member of parliament for Zaragoza.

Some Vox sources link his departure to two politically significant decisions taken by the party this summer. The first was the departure of the group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the European Parliament to join the new group of Patriots for Europe promoted by the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, and the leader of the French National Rally, Marine Le Pen. The second, the break-up of the coalition governments with the PP in Castilla y León, the Valencian Community, Murcia, Aragón and Extremadura. Both decisions, taken by the party’s leadership, have created strong internal tensions.

Fernández’s departure is also part of a long series of resignations that have occurred in Vox over the last year. Most of them are anonymous councillors and go unnoticed. Others, however, affect historical leaders of the party such as the former MEP Mazaly Aguilar, the former MPs Víctor Sánchez del Real, Rubén Manso and Juan Luis Steegmann or the former spokesperson for the parliamentary group in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros. Some of them have been removed from the electoral lists, but others, like the last two, have voluntarily resigned from their seats. In most cases, those affected have remained silent, but some have ended up speaking out, such as Dr. Steegmann, who was Vox’s spokesperson in Congress during the pandemic and before the summer sent a letter to his former colleagues in which, after announcing his resignation from the party, he denounced that Vox was “dispensing with the most liberal part of its program, and its deputies” and had embarked on “a nocturnal journey that is close to neo-Falangism.” “I have opposed this, without success,” he lamented.