The bill is expected to be voted on in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday (May 2)

the deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP) filed on the night of this Thursday (27.Apr.2023) the final version of the Bill of fake news (2,620 of 2020). Here’s the full (2 MB). The bill will go to a vote in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday (2.May).

On April 25, the deputies approved the urgent request for the PL. The vote had 238 in favor and 192 against – here is the table with the vote of each congressman.

The bill proposes the regulation of digital platforms such as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok. It was approved by the Senate and has been pending in the Chamber since 2020. Read here the full text (194 KB) of the 1st proposal presented to Congress on July 3, 2020.

If the new text is approved in the House, it will return to the Senate for analysis.

INSPIRATION

According to Ricardo Campos, director of the Legal Grounds Institute and professor at the Faculty of Law of the Goethe Universität Frankfurt am Main, who collaborated in the construction of the PL of fake newsthe main changes in the initial text occurred with the approval of the Digital Markets Actmedia regulation in the European Union, in 2022.

“A The great novelty of this version for the debate of 3 years ago is that there was an approximation with the new European regulation. Brazil had concrete inspiration, as happened with the Data Protection Law”he stated.

Regarding the similarity of the discussions, Ricardo Campos highlighted that the changes in the text of the project were due to “problem” faced both in Europe and in Brazil.

“The problem is the defense of democracy. We have few private companies that manage the population’s freedom of expression and earn money from it, through the sale of advertisements. These were a crucial point for bringing the European proposal closer to the Brazilian one”he said.

For the specialist in media regulation and AI (Artificial Intelligence), the project built by Deputy Orlando Silva “meets international expectations regarding the discussions that exist on the subject. There are many points where Brazil is innovating.”

The professor also signaled the inspiration in Australian media regulation regarding the payment of journalism companies for big techs. The determination generated US$ 200 million.

“This is the moment to guarantee the right with the approval of the project. How this will work in Brazil is a discussion for another time, that of implementation. We have in our proposal several inspirations that, together, we become a global reference in the subject”he stated.